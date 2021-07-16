Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police said cars parked in violation of the following locations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

July 17

  •  8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Delaware Avenue near St. James Place for a funeral. 

July 19

  • 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 304 State Street for a move. 
  • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 140 Chestnut Street for a move. 
  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Alexander Street from 50 Alexander Stret to Elizabeth Street for a funeral. 
  • 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ontario Street from Myrtle Avenue to Madison Avenue for road restoration. 
  • 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Clayton Place from Whitehall Road to Hackett Boulevard for road restoration. 
  • 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Fullerton Street from Whitehall Road to Hackett Boulevard for road restoration. 
  • 5:00 p.m. until Monday, July 26th at 11:30 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Lodge Street just north of State Street for event vehicles. 

