Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, January 11

(KXAN) — Despite the proven efficacy and safety of the three FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S., one anti-vaccine leader is urging his followers to treat the disease with their own urine. It's among the latest in "alternative" treatments touted by anti-vaccine advocates during the pandemic.

Christopher Key, known as the "Vaccine Police," pitched the unsupported claim over the weekend on his Telegram account, the Daily Beast reported.