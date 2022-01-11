Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, January 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Wednesday, January 12
- On Wednesday, January 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted in the area of St. James Church on Delaware Avennue for a funeral.
- Beginning on Wednesday, January 12th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, January 28th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Eileen Street from 57 Eileen Street to Melrose Avenue for AWD vehicles.
Thursday, January 13
- On Thursday, January 13th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway just south of Pine Street for a move.
- On Thursday, January 13th from 3:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 351 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.
Friday, January 14
- On Friday, January 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Morris Street near 652 Morris Street and the south side of Elm Street near 60 Elm Street for a move.
- On Friday, January 14th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Elk Street just east of Dove Street for a truck delivery.
- Beginning on Friday, January 14th from 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, January 16th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Myrtle Avenue near 13 Myrtle Avenue for a move.