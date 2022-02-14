ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Thursday, February 17

On Thursday, February 17, parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway across from 625 Broadway , from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for a blood drive.

, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for a blood drive. Beginnning on Thursday, February 17 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, February 18 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the both sides of Hudson Avenue near 452 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.

Friday, February 18