ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Thursday, February 17
- On Thursday, February 17, parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway across from 625 Broadway, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for a blood drive.
- Beginnning on Thursday, February 17 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, February 18 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the both sides of Hudson Avenue near 452 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.
Friday, February 18
- On Friday, February 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Morris Street near 165 Morris Street for a move.
- On Friday, February 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 436 State Street for a move.