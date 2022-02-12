ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Saturday, February 12
- On Saturday, February 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.
- On Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, February 18th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 155 Lancaster Street for service vehicles
Monday, February 14
- On Monday, February 14th at 7:00 a.m. through Tuesday, February 15th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Raymo Street from 8-16 Raymo Street for service vehicles.
- On Monday, February 14th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, February 18th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 513 Hamilton Street for service vehicles.
Tuesday, February 15
- On Tuesday, February 15th from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of West Street near 475 and 479 West Street for underground gas main repair.
- On Tuesday, February 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street near Mount Olive Baptist Church, 236 North Pearl Street for a funeral.
In addition:
- On Tuesday, February 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 18th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for service vehicles:
- North side of Carrol Terrace from 9-21 Carroll Terrace
- South side of Garden Street. from Hurlbut St. to W. Van Vechten Street
- Both sides of Delaware Avenue from 432-442 Delaware Avenue
- On Tuesday, February 15th at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, February 17th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 179 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.
Wednesday, February 16
- On Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, February 17th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of James Street just south of Maiden Lane for service vehicles.