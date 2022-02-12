ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Saturday, February 12

On Saturday, February 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.

for a funeral. On Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, February 18th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 155 Lancaster Street for service vehicles

Monday, February 14

On Monday, February 14th at 7:00 a.m. through Tuesday, February 15th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Raymo Street from 8-16 Raymo Street for service vehicles.

for service vehicles. On Monday, February 14th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, February 18th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 513 Hamilton Street for service vehicles.

Tuesday, February 15

On Tuesday, February 15th from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of West Street near 475 and 479 West Street for underground gas main repair.

for underground gas main repair. On Tuesday, February 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street near Mount Olive Baptist Church, 236 North Pearl Street for a funeral.

In addition:

On Tuesday, February 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 18th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for service vehicles: North side of Carrol Terrace from 9-21 Carroll Terrace South side of Garden Street. from Hurlbut St. to W. Van Vechten Street Both sides of Delaware Avenue from 432-442 Delaware Avenue



On Tuesday, February 15th at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, February 17th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 179 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.

Wednesday, February 16