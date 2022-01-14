Upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., community march canceled due to weather

FILE – In this March 25, 1965, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead off the final lap to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., as thousands of civil rights marchers joined in the walk to demand voter registration rights for blacks. A new project launched in March 2020 by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University and a coalition of foundations seeks to bring online, interactive lessons about Selma and voting rights to students who are home from school due to the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. community march hosted by the City of Albany and the City of Albany’s Commission on Human Rights has been canceled. New York State will be hosting a virtual celebration.

According to officials in the interest of public safety during the impending winter storm, this year’s celebration will be broadcast statewide on PBS stations, on Monday, January 17. They say streaming of the event will also be available through the New York State webpage of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial observance celebration.

The following New York State PBS member stations will air their broadcast statewide on:

StationRegionPremiere DatePremiere Time
WMHTCapital RegionJanuary 17, 20229:00 p.m.
WSKGBinghamtonJanuary 17, 20229:00 p.m.
WNEDBuffalo/TorontoJanuary 15, 20225:00 p.m.
MLPBSPlattsburghJanuary 17, 20221:00 p.m.
WXXI RochesterJanuary 17, 20225:00 p.m.
WPBSWatertownJanuary 16, 20221:00 p.m.
City12Rochester, Spectrum CableJanuary 16, 202210:00 p.m. 
City12Rochester, Spectrum CableJanuary 17, 20227:00 p.m.
WLIWNew York CityJanuary 17, 20224:00 p.m.
All ArtsNew York CityJanuary 17, 20228:00 p.m.
All ArtsNew York CityJanuary 19, 20227:00 p.m.
All ArtsNew York CityJanuary 20, 202212:00 a.m.
All ArtsNew York CityJanuary 24, 20226:00 p.m.
WCNYSyracuseJanuary 17, 20222:00 p.m.

The celebration will be hosted by Grammy and Emmy award-winner Christopher Jackson, best known for starring in the Broadway musical Hamilton. The one-hour program will showcase people and organizations across New York State that embody Dr. King’s principles. Officials say this program features something for everyone, with music, art, and inspiring stories that reflect the opportunity and promise of our fellow New Yorkers.

