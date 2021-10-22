Upcoming COVID booster shot clinics for seniors in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced two upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics for seniors. The clinics are for those age 65 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months prior to the date of the clinic.

One Pfizer booster shot clinic will be October 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clifton Park Senior Center. The other clinic will be on October 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Malta Community Center.

At this time, individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not eligible to attend these clinics.

Registration is strongly encouraged and preferred. Walk-in appointments will also be available on a limited basis. The vaccines are free and proof of insurance is not required.

You can register on the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075. Individuals under 65 who received a Pfizer vaccine and are eligible for a booster can locate a clinic by also contacting the call center.

For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.