Upcoming COVID booster shot clinics for seniors in Saratoga County

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-SARATOGA_634x356

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced two upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics for seniors. The clinics are for those age 65 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months prior to the date of the clinic.

One Pfizer booster shot clinic will be October 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clifton Park Senior Center. The other clinic will be on October 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Malta Community Center.

At this time, individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not eligible to attend these clinics.

Registration is strongly encouraged and preferred. Walk-in appointments will also be available on a limited basis. The vaccines are free and proof of insurance is not required. 

You can register on the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075. Individuals under 65 who received a Pfizer vaccine and are eligible for a booster can locate a clinic by also contacting the call center.

For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES