Upcoming booster vaccination clinics in Saratoga County

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding the following COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics at Saratoga County Public Health at 6012 County Farm Road. Health Officials say Pfizer Booster Clinics for ages 12+ and Moderna Clinic for ages 18+ are to be scheduled.

According to the county, the vaccines are free with no proof of insurance is required. Registration is preferred and strongly recommended. They say limited, same-day walk-in appointments will also be available.

To register online, visit please visit the Saratoga County webpage. Seniors may also call (518) 693-1075 to register for a clinic.

Monday, January 10: Pfizer Booster, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. for ages 12+

Tuesday, January 11: Pfizer Booster, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 12+

Wednesday, January 12: Moderna Booster, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 18+

Friday, January 14: Pfizer Booster, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 12+

Saratoga County’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to help seniors make booster appointments within the county.

Pfizer booster clinics are for those individuals 12 years of age and older. To be eligible for this clinic, persons must have received their second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 5 months ago, or their Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago, or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics are limited to K12 students ages 12 and up who reside in Saratoga County or attend a school located in Saratoga County. The child to be vaccinated should be accompanied by their parent or guardian or accompanied by written consent.