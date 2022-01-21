Upcoming Albany virtual diversity career fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, January 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., DiversityX is hosting the Albany Virtual Diversity Career Fair to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with disabilities find a new career. Officials say attendees will have an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors that include Publix Super Markets, Nike, Enterprise Products Partners, and more.  

To register for this free event, attendees can visit the DiversityX webpage. Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours. According to organizers, over 407,536 people are unemployed in New York due to COVID-19. This is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

