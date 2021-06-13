Upcoming Albany parking restrictions and road closures for HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking ahead this week, the Albany Department and HBO production crews are closing roads to film “The Gilded Age.”
Filming already closed several streets in Troy, and now they’re extending into Albany. Throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday, several traffic and parking patterns will be affected. They plan for closures to be intermittent and temporary but they’ll be extended if necessary. Intersections will also close at cross streets and driveways connected to the affected streets.
Production staff and police will post up at key locations to try to keep things running smoothly for drivers, so long as they’re patient.
From 3 a.m. on Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday, the following parking restrictions are in place:
- Both sides of Washington Avenue from Eagle Street to South Swan Street
- Both sides of North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
- South side of Elk Street from Hawk Street to Swan Street
From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the following roads are closed:
- Washington Avenue from City Hall west to S. Swan Street
- North Hawk Street from Washington Ave to Elk Street
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the following parking restrictions will be in place:
- Both sides of State Street from Pearl Street to Broadway
- East side of Green Street from State Street to Beaver Street
- Both sides of Broadway from Hudson Avenue to Pine Street
From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the following roads are closed:
- State Street from Pearl Street to Broadway
- Broadway from Hudson Avenue to Pine Street
- Green Street from State Street to Beaver Street
- James Street from Pine Street to State Street
- Maiden Lane from North Pearl Street to James Street
On Wednesday, the following parking restrictions will be in place:
- Both sides of Washington Avenue from South Swan Street to Eagle Street
- Both sides North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
- South side of Elk Street from Hawk Street to South Swan Street
More specifically, from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the following parking restrictions will be in place:
- Both sides of S Swan Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
- Both sides Eagle Street from State Street to Columbia Street
- North side of Elk Street from Eagle Street to S. Swan Street
- South side of Elk Street from Eagle Street to N Hawk Street
- Both sides of Pine Street from Eagle Street east five spaces on each side of the road
Along with the following parking restrictions for Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Both sides of State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street
- Both sides of Park Street from Lancaster Street to State Street
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the following roads are closed:
- Washington Avenue from Lark Street to Eagle Street
- Eagle Street from State Street to Columbia Street
- Elk Street from Eagle Street to South Swan Street
- North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
- South Swan Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
And from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, these roads are closed, too:
- State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street
- Park Street from Lancaster Street to State Street
- Lancaster Street from Eagle Street to the entrance to P2 North at the Empire State Plaza
From 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, the following parking restrictions are in place:
- Both sides of Pruyn Street from Broadway to Liberty Street
- Both sides of Liberty Street from Dallius Street to Hamilton Street
- Both sides of Green Street from Hamilton Street to Dallius Street/Liberty Street
From 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the following roads are closed:
- Pruyn Street from Broadway to Liberty Street
- Liberty Street from Green Street/Dallius Street to Hamilton Street
- Dallius Street from Green Street to Hamilton Street
- Green Street from Hamilton Street to Madison Avenue