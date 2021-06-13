Upcoming Albany parking restrictions and road closures for HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking ahead this week, the Albany Department and HBO production crews are closing roads to film “The Gilded Age.”

Filming already closed several streets in Troy, and now they’re extending into Albany. Throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday, several traffic and parking patterns will be affected. They plan for closures to be intermittent and temporary but they’ll be extended if necessary. Intersections will also close at cross streets and driveways connected to the affected streets.

Production staff and police will post up at key locations to try to keep things running smoothly for drivers, so long as they’re patient.

From 3 a.m. on Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday, the following parking restrictions are in place:

Both sides of Washington Avenue from Eagle Street to South Swan Street

Both sides of North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

South side of Elk Street from Hawk Street to Swan Street

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the following roads are closed:

Washington Avenue from City Hall west to S. Swan Street

North Hawk Street from Washington Ave to Elk Street

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the following parking restrictions will be in place:

Both sides of State Street from Pearl Street to Broadway

East side of Green Street from State Street to Beaver Street

Both sides of Broadway from Hudson Avenue to Pine Street

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the following roads are closed:

State Street from Pearl Street to Broadway

Broadway from Hudson Avenue to Pine Street

Green Street from State Street to Beaver Street

James Street from Pine Street to State Street

Maiden Lane from North Pearl Street to James Street

On Wednesday, the following parking restrictions will be in place:

Both sides of Washington Avenue from South Swan Street to Eagle Street

Both sides North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

South side of Elk Street from Hawk Street to South Swan Street

More specifically, from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the following parking restrictions will be in place:

Both sides of S Swan Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Both sides Eagle Street from State Street to Columbia Street

North side of Elk Street from Eagle Street to S. Swan Street

South side of Elk Street from Eagle Street to N Hawk Street

Both sides of Pine Street from Eagle Street east five spaces on each side of the road

Along with the following parking restrictions for Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Both sides of State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street

Both sides of Park Street from Lancaster Street to State Street

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the following roads are closed:

Washington Avenue from Lark Street to Eagle Street

Eagle Street from State Street to Columbia Street

Elk Street from Eagle Street to South Swan Street

North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

South Swan Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

And from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, these roads are closed, too:

State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street

Park Street from Lancaster Street to State Street

Lancaster Street from Eagle Street to the entrance to P2 North at the Empire State Plaza

From 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, the following parking restrictions are in place:

Both sides of Pruyn Street from Broadway to Liberty Street

Both sides of Liberty Street from Dallius Street to Hamilton Street

Both sides of Green Street from Hamilton Street to Dallius Street/Liberty Street

From 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the following roads are closed: