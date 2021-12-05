Up to 5K in federal funding available for past due water bills

WASHINGTON, DC (WWTI) — Federal Funds are available for low-income families to catch up on their past-due water and sewer bills. The funding is available through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. The program is based on the amount of past-due bills a household owes their drinking water or wastewater provider.

The program will provide the funds for up to $2,500, or $5,000 with drinking water and wastewater services are combined. The benefits will be paid directly to the household’s drinking water or wastewater provider.

Eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size, and the amount owed from past water bills. Households may be eligible if they house a United States Citizen, or receive benefits from other programs such as the Home Energy Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance, or Code A Supplemental Security Income.

Other factors that could impact a household’s eligibility are if they pay their water provider directly and if their account is 20 days past the due date and risk losing their services. The household’s gross monthly income will also be evaluated and must be at or below the income guidelines listed below.

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,729 2 $3,569 3 $4,409 4 $5,249 5 $6,088 6 $6,928 7 $7,086 8 $7,243 9 $7,401 10 $7,558 11 $7,715 12 $7,873 13 $8,420 Each additional Add $568

Applications for the program are now being accepted and can be filled out online. Applicants must provide proof of identity, social security numbers, proof of residence, drinking water, wastewater, or combined drinking water and wastewater bill listing your permanent residence, and documentation of income.