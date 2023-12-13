MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Small business owners in Montgomery County will get a financial boost to grow their operations. The county is rolling out a grant program and is now accepting applications.

Cyrus Conard needed a new tractor to get his company up and running. That’s where Montgomery County’s grant program stepped in.

“For a small business like mine just getting started, this grant was extremely helpful to me because the equipment to run a custom harvesting business is so expensive,” said Conard.

Business owners with five or fewer employees are urged to apply for grants that range from $5,000 to $35,000.

The Montgomery County Business Development Center has been administering the grants since 2018.

“So it’s really been a big success, and I think it’s really starting to take ground, especially with small businesses struggling through the pandemic,” said Vincenzo Nicosia, the director of program development at the center.

The program began with assisting agricultural-businesses but he says it’s been so successful they branched out to industries. He said they will distribute a total of $300,000.

“This is a great way to give back to smaller businesses and let them be able to get machinery equipment, things of that nature, so they can really start to get their business off the ground and running,” said Nicosia.

And past recipients, like Conard, are already running full steam ahead.

“After getting the grant, I think my business has about doubled. the total gross income has probably doubled since receiving the grant and purchasing this tractor,” said Conard.

He owns Conards Custom Harvesting and is putting his tractor to good use.

“The grant was helpful to me, but it’s also helpful to everybody in the county because I provide a service to all the farms in Montgomery county by harvesting their corn, soybeans, small grains, and hay baling as well,” said Conard.

On Wednesday, he used it to harvest corn. “Actually my business has grown so much I probably need a second combine or a bigger one,” said Conard.

Nicosia said the application includes a grading scale to help determine if business owners are Low to Moderate Income (L.M.I.). If not, the owner must have at least one employee on staff to qualify.

“It’s awesome. It’s really a great thing that our county is doing for us,” Conard said.

Nicosia anticipates receiving more applications this time around. Grant applications will be accepted until January 15.

Last round, the Montgomery County Business Development Center awarded a total of $300,000 to 11 applicants.