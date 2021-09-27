Unvaccinated staff at Rensselaer County nursing home no longer working as vaccine mandate goes into effect

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says employees not vaccinated at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home are no longer scheduled to work as the state vaccine mandate goes into effect September 27. McLaughlin says 29 out of 434 staff members are not vaccinated or do not have an exemption.

Under the state mandate, employees not vaccinated or declaring a religious or medical exemption will be considered as essentially resigned from their position at care facilities. McLaughlin says he expects at least some of those 29 employees will be vaccinated in the coming hours.

McLaughlin says he hopes the state will allow for a two-week period to allow more employees at care facilities to be vaccinated or declare a religious exemption, if it is decided that such exemptions are allowed.

“This mandate from the previous administration is being implemented as there is no firm plan on how to fill vacancies created by the mandate,” said McLaughlin. “There are already staffing shortages at care facilities across the state, and this will make it worse.”

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this state mandate on July 28. The mandate allows for state employees to get regular testing instead of getting vaccinated. However, health care workers do not have a choice. They need to get vaccinated or have an exemption.