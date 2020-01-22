‘Unusual flu season’ sweeps the U.S.

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the second week of January, there were 378 reported flu cases in the Capital District.

The highest numbers included 79 in Saratoga County and 73 in Albany County. The Capital Region is just a small portion of the 13 million cases in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 39 children have already passed away this flu season. More than half contracted strain B.

“Getting the flu shot, whether if it is a good match or not a great match, can be the difference between your child going in the hospital and having a severe illness to just being miserable at home,” said Dr. James Saperstone, of CapitalCare Pediatrics Guilderland.