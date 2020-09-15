Unsanctioned car cruise leaves road and property damage in its wake in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Nationals Car Show usually brings thousands of car enthusiasts to the village and Fort William Henry. COVID-19 shut the event down this year, but some drivers and a few thousand onlookers brought their own version of the event to Canada Street over the weekend.

The aftermath on Tuesday was a broken fence at Funa’Rama Fun Park; a forest of skid marks from Charles R. Wood Park to the corner of Beach Road; and damage to road signs, benches and flower beds.

Lake George Mayor Bob Blais said the event was not in any way tied to Albany Rods & Kustoms, the organization that runs the sanctioned car show.

Fort William Henry, which hosts the event, kept their lot closed, but said that many of their weekend visitors had come for the car show. Hotel manager Sam Luciano didn’t think those were the ones contributing to the trouble.

Blais said onlookers were causing commotion from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, drinking in public, and not social distancing or wearing masks.

Funa’Rama Fun Park has been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and nearly saw their first visitor in months in the form of a car that almost crashed into their bumper boat pool.

On Saturday night, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office intervened, shutting down Canada Street to get the commotion calmed down. By midday Sunday, road work had smoothed out rough patches on the road.

The village, Albany Rods & Kustoms and Fort William Henry are set to start discussing next year’s Adirondack Nationals Car Show this week.

