Unprovoked assault of an Albany woman on CDTA bus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., Colonie Police responded to an area of Central Avenue and Reynolds Street, of a woman physically assaulted while on a CDTA bus line route.

Witnesses on the bus said another female on the bus began punching the victim on the head and face while she sat in an unprovoked attack, which was caught on CDTA’s fixed-route bus cameras, said a witness.

The victim was then pulled off the bus in a continued assault as she called 9-1-1, witnesses said, personal items were taken from the victim.

Officers arrived quickly and took the female into custody, charged with Third-Degree Aggravated Assault, Police said.

The victim’s name has not been released, Police are still investigating the incident.