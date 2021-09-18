Unprovoked assault of an Albany woman on CDTA bus

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., Colonie Police responded to an area of Central Avenue and Reynolds Street, of a woman physically assaulted while on a CDTA bus line route.

Witnesses on the bus said another female on the bus began punching the victim on the head and face while she sat in an unprovoked attack, which was caught on CDTA’s fixed-route bus cameras, said a witness.

The victim was then pulled off the bus in a continued assault as she called 9-1-1, witnesses said, personal items were taken from the victim.

Officers arrived quickly and took the female into custody, charged with Third-Degree Aggravated Assault, Police said.

The victim’s name has not been released, Police are still investigating the incident.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19