MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The town of Mayfield has three Republican candidates, Brandon Lehr (269), Ralph Desiderio (116) and Jack Putnam (60) running for the position of Supervisor. Candidate, Brandon Lehr, has already taken the lead according to an unofficial poll from Fulton County.

“Today went well. I feel like there was a good demographic of voters. I saw a lot of young and old faces. I feel like the people really turned out tonight and I feel confident with that,” described Lehr.

Candidate, Ralph Desiderio says all three running for the title get along well. No matter the winner, Desiderio says the town will be in good hands.

“Either way, I’m currently a councilman. Win or lose, I’ll still be on the board and I’m going to be happy to serve Mayfield,” explained Desiderio.