ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The asylees recently arriving in upstate New York were promised housing, medical services, and other aid but some of those promises are falling flat. New York lawmakers continue to chip away at the many legal barriers keeping migrants from finding work.

Many state and local officials like Colonie Town Supervisor, Peter Crummey, say that New York City and federal government leadership has failed the asylum seeker.

“How would you like to be the folks on the bus shuttled around from all over the country for six to seven months and being promised something without delivering it, and then inserting this broken program on upstate towns and counties, figuring that’s the way to lead and take care of these poor folks. It’s wrong,” said Crummey.

Since being transferred to the Capital Region from New York City about a month ago, these folks were promised housing, medical services and paperwork filing assistance. NEWS10 reporter James De La Fuente spoke with Gregory Sheldon, executive director of Eden’s Rose Foundation, to find out if these promises are being kept.

“Have you seen or witnessed any services being provided to these asylees from New York City?” asked De La Fuente.

“As far as we know they’re being provided housing,” responded Sheldon.

“Are they receiving any health services from New York City?” asked De La Fuente.

“As far as we know the mayor’s office hasn’t provided, as far as the ones we’re working with, any health care,” answered Sheldon.

Despite the lack of services, the New York City transplants tell NEWS10 that being here in America is still worth it.

“There are better opportunities for work and to be able to take care of my mother who is back in Venezuela and she’s extremely ill and depending on me to provide for the family,” said one of the asylees.

“It’s literally the light at the end of the tunnel for me. I came here to find the land of opportunity to be able to find hope and freedom and I came here to be able to find a way to be able to take care of my family,” said another.

“I thought I would find a liberty here and came here to have the right to be able to work and provide for myself and my family,” said a third asylee.

New York lawmakers are requesting that the waiting period before an asylee is allowed to work be reduced from 150 days to 30.

We have reached out to Mayor Adam’s office on several occasions along with the DocGo company said to be handling the asylee’s needs.