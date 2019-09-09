University selling T-shirt inspired by bullied elementary student’s design

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (NEWS10) – A little boy in Florida is inspiring the University of Tennessee with a design he made for his elementary school’s “College Colors Day.”

In a post on Facebook, the boy’s teacher Laura Snyder, says since he didn’t have any official UT gear, he drew his own “U.T.”, the university’s logo, on paper and pinned it to an orange t-shirt.

The boy was so proud of his work but by lunch time he was in tears.

“After lunch, he came back to my room, put his head on on his desk and was crying. Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn’t even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED.” Laura Snyder, Teacher at Altamonte Elementary School

9/6/19 – UT really outdid themselves🧡!! I was so excited to surprise my student today!! I’m not even sure I can put… Posted by Laura Snyder on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

In hopes of raising his spirits, Snyder said she planned on buying him an official University of Tennessee T-shirt, and asked friends if they had contacts with the school who could “make it a little extra special for him.”

By Thursday, her Facebook post had gone viral among Vols fans, with lots of people leaving supportive comments. And it wasn’t long before the University of Tennessee reached out wanting to send the student a care package full of swag and apparel.

But it didn’t stop there. The school announced they will be using the little boy’s design for an official T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to STOMP Out Bullying ™ , an organization dedicated to putting an end to bullying.

You asked for it, and @UTVolShop made it happen. 🍊👊 https://t.co/nBGYmyooC1 — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 6, 2019

Demand for the student’s T-shirt was so high on Saturday that it crashed University of Tennessee’s online shop.