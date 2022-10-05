TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unity House is bringing back its fall carnival for daycares at A Child’s Place (ACP) on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Children from all ACP locations will be sent to the Troy daycare center, where they’ll check out different booths with their families and teachers.

A news release from Unity House said that activities will include face painting, spin art, gross and fine motor fun, a hay maze, bouncy bounce, a petting zoo, and pony rides. Sweet treats like snow cones and caramel apples will also be available.

It’s been over two years since the last Unity House carnival for kids at A Child’s Place, which is located at 437 4th Street in Troy. The rain date is Friday, October 7. You contact Moira Geracitano for more information at (518) 859-1417, or you can email her with questions.