Unity House will host a Family Funday for Rensselaer and Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Unity House will host a Family Funday for Rensselaer and Albany in celebration of their 50th year. The event will feature food trucks, desserts, raffles, and entertainment, including a live DJ, photobooth, pony rides, and a petting zoo.

The event will be held on Sunday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Northeast Career Planning at Unity House, 399 Broadway, Menands.

Unity House will be providing crisis intervention, advocacy, skills teaching, information, resources, encouragement, and support continues to help disadvantaged people lead productive and healthy lives. 

