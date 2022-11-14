TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unity House is kicking off their annual Children’s Holiday program with a $7,500 donation from the Center for Internet Security.

The donation represents just a small part of the anticipated need going into the holiday season, with more families experiencing the impact of inflation.

“That takes away from their ability to then give the initial things like Christmas or Hanukkah or any celebratory toy to just mark the holidays,” David Bach, Unity House CEO, said.

The annual program typically serves over 1,000 children who participate in the organization’s day care and assistance programs. Gifts are based on a wish list where families can adopt a child to shop for, but the program accepts any new toys ranging from newborns to 18-years-old.

Brittany Horton is a recipient of the program who said the assistance has changed her life.

“When they see the presents, their faces just light up and it’s the most wonderful thing in the world to be able to see that when you’re somebody that lives in poverty,” Horton said.

Information on enrollment and how to volunteer can be found on Unity House’s website.