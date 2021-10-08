Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Unity House will host a community block party to raise awareness of domestic violence, on Union Street in Troy.

Unity House in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness month will provide information and resources about domestic violence at the event with staff that will feature educational opportunities, resource tables targeted for younger attendees, food vendors, and games.

The pumpkin/stone painting will be part of Unity House’s Domestic Violence Awareness project ‘#1Thing’ is a symbol of what participants can do to help eradicate domestic violence as a community.

The event is free and open to the community, along with COVID safety regulations enforced. To ensure the event remains socially distanced, Unity House organizers encourage community members to drop in for shorter periods of time over the course of the six hours to keep large crowds from forming.

For further information contact Diane Cameron at (518) 274-2607 or email at dccameron@unityhouseny.org.