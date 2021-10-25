Unity House hosts court program for residents without internet in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Unified Court System’s Third Judicial District has opened a new location for its Community Court Access Program (CCAP). The CCAP will be at Unity House’s Domestic Violence Services (UHDVS) program center at the Hoosick Falls Armory at 80 Church Street.

The CCAP is an initiative to help residents without a computer or reliable internet to participate in court matters. This includes virtual court proceedings, e-filing of court documents, connecting remotely to court, and accessing free legal services from a secure site.

“This program is so helpful for those who may be unable to get to a physical courthouse for reasons such as lack of transportation, lack of child care, or personal safety,” said Unity House CEO Chris Burke. “In addition, the site offers comprehensive services for those in the community who are seeking legal assistance; they will be connected to the broader range of UHDVS services, including access to pro bono attorneys and legal consultation.”

A UHDVS staff member has been trained to guide participants throughout their visit. All sites have laptops, video cameras, scanners, and printers and are located in a private area for confidently purposes.

The Hoosick Falls site is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety procedures are being followed at the facility. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the CCAP helpline at 518-285-6165 or by emailing 3jdcommunitycourtaccess@nycourts.gov.