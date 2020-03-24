Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make announcement at 11 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

United Way of the Greater Capital Region says volunteers needed during coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Multiple local volunteer opportunities are available on United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s website. They say the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for volunteers both in-person and digital.

Volunteers are needed for sorting/stocking food pantries, food preparation/distribution, data management, and e-card sending.

Local organizations with volunteer opportunities

  • The Food Pantries for the Capital District
  • Albany Damien Center
  • United Way of the Greater Capital Region
  • Unity House of Troy
  • Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany
  • Senior Services of Albany

Individuals or organizations can create a profile to sign up to volunteer or post a volunteer opportunity. Organizations/agencies will have to provide the ways they are protecting staff, clients, and volunteers in regards to safety and sanitation policies.

Volunteer opportunities on United Way of the Greater Capital Region website can be found here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak