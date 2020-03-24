United Way of the Greater Capital Region says volunteers needed during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Multiple local volunteer opportunities are available on United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s website. They say the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for volunteers both in-person and digital.
Volunteers are needed for sorting/stocking food pantries, food preparation/distribution, data management, and e-card sending.
Local organizations with volunteer opportunities
- The Food Pantries for the Capital District
- Albany Damien Center
- United Way of the Greater Capital Region
- Unity House of Troy
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany
- Senior Services of Albany
Individuals or organizations can create a profile to sign up to volunteer or post a volunteer opportunity. Organizations/agencies will have to provide the ways they are protecting staff, clients, and volunteers in regards to safety and sanitation policies.
Volunteer opportunities on United Way of the Greater Capital Region website can be found here.
