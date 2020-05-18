United Way of the Greater Capital Region 518 Day goes virtual

NEWS10 – For the United Way of the Greater Capital Region, May 18 isn’t just another day on the calendar, their 518 day is devoted to community service, civic pride and unity to give back.

“There’s just a way for everyone to get involved,” Director of strategic communications for United Way of the Greater Capital Region, Casey Madsen, said. “When we all work together and are united in our response, we have the ability to make an even larger impact.”

Many of their 50 virtual projects include making masks or toiletry kits while others are events to benefit their COVID-19 response fund, which provides grants for local non-profits on the frontlines for essential services.

“Getting food and then getting it to the people who needed it and also serving the homeless population, that was a lot of it at first. Now we’re seeing the needs shifting through the recovery period,” Madsen said. “We’re also addressing things like domestic violence, mental health and food is obviously still a need in the Capital Region.”

They say these efforts truly show what the Capital Region can do and a little help can go make a tremendous impact.

“Some of these projects might seem small or insignificant, you’re putting together a couple of kits at home, but those small projects make a huge impact on the non-profits. They need volunteers to help them all the time,” Madsen said. “It’s so important to have that opportunity to give back to your community, especially during these challenging times and really stand together.”