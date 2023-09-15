CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of auto workers walked off the job today at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn’t reach a deal with automakers. NEWS10 breaks down what this means for us here at home.

In what some are calling a historic move, 13,000 United Auto Workers have gone on strike since Thursday night. We’ve talked to dealers in the capital region about what we can expect in the next weeks.

“This is a new car issue. The parts right now, the part plants have not shut down yet. From what we understand. But we don’t know what the UAW is going to do next. They’re kind of saying they’re going to do a move around and close down different places at different times,” said Vice President at Mangino Chevrolet, Mike Coffey.

The president of the UAW says the targeted strikes will give the union leverage in contract talks and keep the auto companies guessing about its next move. It could also make the union’s strike fund last much longer.

NEWS10 reporter, James De La Fuente, had to ask what does that mean for us here in the Capital Region?

“We upped our parts inventory knowing that potentially really shortage we’re going to sell parts either way. We just bought them early,” said Coffey.

“Start saving now because they’re not going to go down,” said Leroy Smith, owner of Al’s Garage

He says with the rise of inflation and high fuel costs of today many people’s pocketbooks will feel the impact. From the top dealerships to the neighborhood repair shop and further.

“It could be a trickle down to the consumer for the availability,” said Smith.

Robert Famiglietti, owner of Excellent Autos told NEWS10 it’s great news for the used car industry, like his. He says, like during the pandemic, those prices for used vehicles are sure to soar.

The strikes have not yet affected New York auto makers. We will continue to follow these developments and bring you those updates both on-air and online.