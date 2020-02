NEWARK, NJ – JULY 08: The United Airlines terminal is viewed at Newark Liberty Airport on July 8, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. A computer system glitch caused thousands of United Airlines flights throughout major airports to be grounded Wednesday morning. The issue was resolved by late morning with some ripple delays still being felt […]

(CNN) — United Airlines is following JetBlue’s lead by increasing baggage fees by $5.

The first checked bag is now $35 each way for domestic and short international flights.

You can avoid the increase by paying for bags 24 hours before the flight.

The increase takes effect on March 6.