United Airlines adds 25k flights in August

(CNN) — United Airlines is adding 25,000 more flights in August than it plans to have in July.

The move would triple the schedule United ran in June.

The company made the announcement Wednesday.

It is a big jump in volume from recent months, and a sign that United thinks demand is going to increase.

However, the schedule is still just 40% of the one the airline ran a year ago. That drop, of course, is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United says the August schedule includes more flights to mountain and national park destinations like Aspen, Colorado and Bangor, Maine.

Internationally, it will include a return to Tahiti, and more flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, and several European destinations.

