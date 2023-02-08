SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Love is in the air! Next time you’re in Trader Joe’s be sure to check out some of their “must-have” Valentine’s Day items!

Chocolate Rasberry Swirl Ice Cream

Now, this is what we call the best of both worlds! Trader Joe’s Chocolate Rasberry Swirl Ice Cream is not only half ice cream, but also half sorbet! Trader Joe’s says this ultra-dynamic eating experience truly elevates the classic pairing.

Hearts of Palm Pasta

Give your partner a different kind of “heart” for Valentine’s Day! The Trader Joe’s Hearts of Palm pasta is unique and tender, made directly from hearts of palms. The harvested hearts are cut into thin, strands and nothing is added to the pasta, so you can add whatever sauce or seasoning you’d like!

Sweet Cannoli Dip

Made with a base of cream cheese, sour cream, and ricotta, this super rich dessert dip will remind you of what’s inside a freshly baked cannoli, the perfect loving dessert! Spread the velvety, sweet dip on crackers, crunch cookies, or add it into a truffle or mixed fruit!

Chocolate Lava Cakes

Calling all chocolate lovers! Who doesn’t love a creamy, rich chocolate cake with delicate chocolate ganache? It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day treat. Simply microwave the individual cakes for less than a minute and you have a yummy dessert. And if you really want to get saucy, add some whipped cream or fresh berries!

Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese

If you want your Valentine’s Day to get a little spicy, then this is the dish for you! Trader Joe’s Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese has Hatch Chiles grown in Hatch Valley, New Mexico.

When the Hatch Chiles are roasted with care, they are earthy, sweet, and spicy (ranging from mild to medium heat) with an alluring smokiness, according to Trader Joe’s. And what better food to go with a lil’ spice than creamy, cheddar mac and cheese?

Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce

Now, this Trader Joe’s frozen pasta entree will have your loved one fooled by how good it tastes, and how quickly you can make it! Trader Joe’s Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce, is an egg pasta filled with three different types of Italian cheese, then topped off with a cream and tomato sauce which is the perfect shade of Valentine’s Day pink.

To make this lovely dish, simply microwave it in a microwave-safe dish and heat it up or cook it in a pan on the stovetop for about seven minutes!

Raspberry Hearts Cookies

These heart-shaped cookies made with wheat and malted barley flour, and have the classic, soft, and crumbly texture of a shortbread cookie with a hint of almond flavor. Between the two cookies is a sweet surprise: Rasberry jam made with real raspberries! 18 cookies are included in each box so you can choose to share them or keep them all for yourself.

Raspberry Mouse Cakes

These bursting-for-flavor mouse cakes will certainly be a crowd favorite for any Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day party! Each cake is made with a thick layer of moist, vanilla cake, then topped off with a thick layer of silky raspberry mouse. The cake is then coated in a sweet confectionary coating to look like the perfect raspberry. Pair this with a cup of coffee or glass of wine and you’re set!