Unique music walk through Saratoga Spa State Park being presented by SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) will be presenting Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK in the Saratoga Spa State Park from September 21-November 1. The event is free and part of the SPAC Reimagined 2020 season.

The event will use music from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid to enhance the natural environment of the Saratoga Spa State Park. The GPS-enabled walk has audio specifically made for the park.

“Bringing this project to our park is part of our vision to connect the unique beauty of our natural surroundings… the lush pines, woodland walks, geysers, and natural springs…with art and music. We’re excited that Saratoga is only the second place, after NYC, to present the installation – and excited to be offering this unique art/nature experience to visitors to the Saratoga Spa State Park,” says President and CEO of SPAC, Elizabeth Sobol.

“Working with SPAC on this special presentation of SOUNDWALK for Saratoga Spa State Park has been incredible. The beauty of the landscape and its unique geological features inspired some really special musical moments. This project is about sharing art and music with the community, but it’s also an excuse to spend some quality time taking in our natural surroundings. Spending an hour or two in Saratoga Spa State Park is the perfect foil to our nose-in-computer daily lives. I hope visitors will enjoy the SOUNDWALK as much as I have enjoyed creating it,” says Ellen Reid.

“These are unprecedented times: we’re all experiencing the anxieties of living in an uncertain world. We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people. I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves. It is meant to serve as artistic nourishment — a place to recharge, reconnect, and re-energize,” says Reid.

Participants can download the free app that will carry them on a mile-route around the Saratoga Spa State Park. Listeners will choose their own paths and the music will change depending on which path is chosen.

