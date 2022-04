Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union College has hired former Clarkson associate head coach Josh Hauge as their new head coach. Athletic Director Jim McLaughlin confirmed the hiring to News10 on Friday.

Hauge joined the Clarkson staff in 2015. Before working with the Goldent Knights, he served as an assistant coach and director of scouting for the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League.