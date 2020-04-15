Union College furloughs employees unable to work remotely

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning April 18, Union College is furloughing employees who are unable to work remotely. They are also putting a freeze on wages/salary for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and hiring through the end of the year.

We know that applying for unemployment insurance is something that employees would rather not do, and that the process of doing so at this time of unprecedented demand for services may be challenging. We are offering to assist each of our employees in navigating this process. We will make Human Resources staff and free external resources available. If individuals experience a delay in receiving unemployment insurance benefits because government offices continue to struggle with unprecedented demand, we are prepared to help bridge that gap and ensure employees are not left exposed to economic hardship. David Harris

President, Union College

The college says they will continue to pay for furloughed employees’ health insurance and said they will be working with furloughed employees to make sure they are not struggling financially.

“Identifying how best to respond to the challenges created by COVID-19 will take time for all of us. At Union, we will evaluate what is best for the College and our various constituencies, both now and in the long term, and pursue appropriate actions,” said Harris.

Furloughed employees will be brought back to work when the campus returns to normal operations.

