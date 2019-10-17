Union College campus safety team move into bigger space

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Union College campus safety team is celebrating a big move.

The department moving into a former bank building on the corner of Nott Street and Van Vranken Avenue – right across the street from one of the campus’ main entrances.

Renamed the Williams Center for Campus Community Safety, the building houses a control room to monitor 80 surveillance cameras – a big bonus for the team who started with 8 cameras.

Plans for the space moving forward are all about growth. The 26-member security force moved into the space in September.

A major focus for new campus security building has been on creating a calming, safe space for both students and community leaders.