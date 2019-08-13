Union, Colgate, and Syracuse in list of top drinking schools

(News10) – In the 2019 edition of its annual college rankings, Princeton Review ranked American universities in everything from academics and sports to cleanliness and campus life.

In two of the lists; “Lots of Beer” and “Lots of Liquor”. Upstate New York school ranked pretty high.

In the “Lots of Beer” category, Union College in Schenectady was ranked number two. Colgate University in Hamilton came in fifth and Syracuse University came in eight. The University of Wisconsin in Madison topped the list of the most student beer drinkers.

In the “Lots of Liquor” category, Syracuse University took the number two spot and Colgate University came in fourth. University of California at Santa Barbara took the number one spot on the list of liquor drinkers.

The rankings, covering some 62 categories, are based on questions answered by some 140,000 students in the 385 colleges and universities included in the survey.

According to the report, there is no apparent correlation between institutions that have the highest hard liquor consumption and the selectiveness of those schools’ admissions process. These are the hardest colleges to get into in every state.