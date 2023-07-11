BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple agencies were on the scene to assist in a recovery effort on the Hudson River in Selkirk. Emergency crews recovered an unidentified, African-American female – who was not wearing a life vest.

Chief of the Selkirk Fire District, Thomas Neri, described what unfolded at Henry Hudson Park.

“The police department has an idea of who this person may be, but they didn’t confirm it yet,” said Neri.

He says she was found an eighth of a mile north of the boat launch in the Town of Bethlehem, after several boats called in around 11:30 A.M. to report they had spotted a body in the river.

One man who was out fishing near the scene said he’s praying for the family.

He said first responders have a very tough job and because of this recovery the family will now be able to lay their loved one to rest.

Neri says there’s a lot of debris floating down the river after the recent heavy rain and that made it difficult for the recovery.

“It caused problems for them guys. We lost speed. We were only down to 10 miles an hour with the boat,” said Neri.

The muddy water also made the recovery difficult, he said, as well as the shifting tides.

“The river will actually change directions, from low tide to high tide, it will change directions,” said Neri.

In addition to the Selkirk Fire District, the Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, Bethlehem Police, Albany County Sheriffs and Albany Country EMS were all on-site collaborating in the recovery.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy and will identify who this person is.