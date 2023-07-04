ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Underground Railroad Education Center held their annual Fourth of July Oration.

The event centers around Frederick Douglas’ speech “What to a slave is the Fourth of July” and the mission towards freedom for all. Paul Stewart, Co-Founder of the Underground Railroad Education Center, said he wants people who attended to think about the progress and definition of freedom on Independence Day.

“We had that quirky moment in the Revolutionary War where we were able to defeat the British on the battlefield and people did celebrate freedom but then we had to work out those nuts and bolts of what freedom really meant,” Stewart said.

This year’s event also highlighted the speeches and work of civil rights activists to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington coming up in August.