ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Underground Railroad Education Center in Albany is getting significant new funding for their Interpretive Center.

State lawmakers and other community leaders announced the $2 Million boost from the New York Capital Assistance program, explaining how the money will push the center’s development forward.

The museum plans to use the new interpretive center to expand their exhibits and provide a community space for children, guest speakers and artists interested in learning more about the area’s history.

“The interpretive center was a dream that began with the sitting board of directors in 2008 so it has been hovering for a long time,” Mary-Liz Stewart, Co-Founder of the Underground Railroad Education Center, said.

“When I say I get chills every time I read about Steven and Harriet Myers, part of the reason we want to see the interpretive center created is because we want the youth, we want our future having those chills,” Assemblywoman Pat Fahy said.

The entire project is expected to cost over eight million dollars, the center hopes to begin construction in 2024.