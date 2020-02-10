Underage drinking operation conducted in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) released results from the latest underage drinking sting. Police Officers used two undercover agents who were able to buy alcohol at one location in the city. 18 other businesses were in compliance.

The Liquor Authority says alcohol was sold to a minor at Nutting’s at 1359 5th Ave.

Stores in compliance:

Uptown Wine & Spirits, 528 19th Street, Watervliet

Willard J Schanz Beer Wholesaler, 400 4th Street, Watervliet

Schantz Wine & Spirits Inc, 402 4th Street, Watervliet

Larry’s Tavern, 1862 Eighth Ave, Watervliet

Deacon Blues Inc., 806 25th Street, Watervliet

Stewarts Shop #457, 2000 2nd Ave, Watervliet

Stewarts Shop #201, 2458 2nd Ave, Watervliet

Stewarts Shop #178, 309 6th Street, Watervliet

Watervliet Food Mart, 2457 Second Ave, Watervliet

Arsenal City Tavern, 795 3rd Ave, Watervliet

Patrick’s Pub, 606 3rd Ave, Watervliet

Noor Mart, 1010 19th Street, Watervliet

Price Chopper #245, 515 19th Street, Watervliet

Walgreens Store #19948, 1901 2nd Ave, Watervliet

Black Bear Inn, 310 19th Street, Watervliet

Watervliet Tavern, 500 3rd Ave, Watervliet

Valente’s Restaurant, 315 Eighth Street, Watervliet

19th Street Quick Stop, 315 19th Street, Watervliet

Licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $3,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

