Underage drinking operation conducted in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) released results from the latest underage drinking sting. Police Officers used two undercover agents who were able to buy alcohol at one location in the city. 18 other businesses were in compliance.
The Liquor Authority says alcohol was sold to a minor at Nutting’s at 1359 5th Ave.
Stores in compliance:
- Uptown Wine & Spirits, 528 19th Street, Watervliet
- Willard J Schanz Beer Wholesaler, 400 4th Street, Watervliet
- Schantz Wine & Spirits Inc, 402 4th Street, Watervliet
- Larry’s Tavern, 1862 Eighth Ave, Watervliet
- Deacon Blues Inc., 806 25th Street, Watervliet
- Stewarts Shop #457, 2000 2nd Ave, Watervliet
- Stewarts Shop #201, 2458 2nd Ave, Watervliet
- Stewarts Shop #178, 309 6th Street, Watervliet
- Watervliet Food Mart, 2457 Second Ave, Watervliet
- Arsenal City Tavern, 795 3rd Ave, Watervliet
- Patrick’s Pub, 606 3rd Ave, Watervliet
- Noor Mart, 1010 19th Street, Watervliet
- Price Chopper #245, 515 19th Street, Watervliet
- Walgreens Store #19948, 1901 2nd Ave, Watervliet
- Black Bear Inn, 310 19th Street, Watervliet
- Watervliet Tavern, 500 3rd Ave, Watervliet
- Valente’s Restaurant, 315 Eighth Street, Watervliet
- 19th Street Quick Stop, 315 19th Street, Watervliet
Licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $3,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.
