WASHINGTON COUNTY N.Y (NEWS10) – On Saturday, March 19, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail in Washington County. Police say, 20 businesses were checked for compliance.

One person who worked at Greenwich Mart at 116 ST-29 in Greenwich, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree. Police said they sold alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

No arrests were made at the other 19 establishments that are listed below:

Stewart’s, Sheridan St, Argyle

Stewart’s, Broadway, Fort Edward

Cumberland Farms, Upper Broadway, Fort Edward

Shamrock Wine & Spirits, Broadway, Fort Edward

Stewart’s, Gates Ave, Fort Edward

Market 32, Broadway, Fort Edward

Cumberland Farms, Main St, Hudson Falls

Walgreens, Main St, Hudson Falls

Cumberland Farms, Feeder St, Hudson Falls

Stewart’s, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls

Cumberland Farms, ST-196, Hudson Falls

Kingsbury Wine & Liquors, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls

Hannaford, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls

CVS, Dix Ave, Hudson Falls

Fort Ann Super Stop, ST-149, Fort Ann

Dollar General, ST-149, Fort Ann

Cumberland Farms, George St, Fort Ann

Dollar General, Main St, Hudson Falls

Dollar General, Broadway, Fort Edward

During these investigations, establishments are checked by a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.