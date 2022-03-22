WASHINGTON COUNTY N.Y (NEWS10) – On Saturday, March 19, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail in Washington County. Police say, 20 businesses were checked for compliance.
One person who worked at Greenwich Mart at 116 ST-29 in Greenwich, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree. Police said they sold alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
No arrests were made at the other 19 establishments that are listed below:
- Stewart’s, Sheridan St, Argyle
- Stewart’s, Broadway, Fort Edward
- Cumberland Farms, Upper Broadway, Fort Edward
- Shamrock Wine & Spirits, Broadway, Fort Edward
- Stewart’s, Gates Ave, Fort Edward
- Market 32, Broadway, Fort Edward
- Cumberland Farms, Main St, Hudson Falls
- Walgreens, Main St, Hudson Falls
- Cumberland Farms, Feeder St, Hudson Falls
- Stewart’s, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls
- Cumberland Farms, ST-196, Hudson Falls
- Kingsbury Wine & Liquors, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls
- Hannaford, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls
- CVS, Dix Ave, Hudson Falls
- Fort Ann Super Stop, ST-149, Fort Ann
- Dollar General, ST-149, Fort Ann
- Cumberland Farms, George St, Fort Ann
- Dollar General, Main St, Hudson Falls
- Dollar General, Broadway, Fort Edward
During these investigations, establishments are checked by a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.