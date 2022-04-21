ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Liquor Authority said four of the 48 businesses in Saratoga County where an underage alcohol operation was conducted, allegedly sold alcohol to underage agents. The sting was done on April 14.

Underage agents were allegedly able to purchase alcohol at four stores throughout Saratoga County. Those businesses now face up to a $10,000 fine. Businesses who repeatedly violate the law can also have their licenses suspended, canceled, or stripped from them. Employees or businesses can also be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for selling alcohol to minors.

Businesses that allegedly sold to a minor:

ASC Mart, 22 N Central Avenue, Mechanicville

Joes Kiwk Marts LLC, 3006 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

Union Food Mart & Deli, 2 South Street, Ballston Spa

CVS Pharmacy #5046, 839 Route 146, Clifton Park

Businesses that refused to sell to a minor: