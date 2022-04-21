ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Liquor Authority said four of the 48 businesses in Saratoga County where an underage alcohol operation was conducted, allegedly sold alcohol to underage agents. The sting was done on April 14.
Underage agents were allegedly able to purchase alcohol at four stores throughout Saratoga County. Those businesses now face up to a $10,000 fine. Businesses who repeatedly violate the law can also have their licenses suspended, canceled, or stripped from them. Employees or businesses can also be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for selling alcohol to minors.
Businesses that allegedly sold to a minor:
- ASC Mart, 22 N Central Avenue, Mechanicville
- Joes Kiwk Marts LLC, 3006 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- Union Food Mart & Deli, 2 South Street, Ballston Spa
- CVS Pharmacy #5046, 839 Route 146, Clifton Park
Businesses that refused to sell to a minor:
- Malta Corner Mini Mart, 2465 Route 9, Ballston Spa
- ZZ Petroleum Inc., 2429 Route 9, Ballston Spa
- Gulf – Exit 11, 10 Round Lake Road, Ballston Lake
- Aiysha Petroleum Inc., 91 97 N Main Street, Mechanicville
- T & Q Distributor Inc., 667 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater
- Cumberland Farms #1527, 77 S Central Avenue, Mechanicville
- Cumberland Farms #1582, 75 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa
- Speedway #07735, 229 Church Avenue, Ballston Spa
- M&M Food Mart Inc., 1324 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa
- Nisha 9, Route 50 Brookline Road, Ballston Spa
- Xtra Mart, 804 Route 50, Burnt Hills
- CVS Pharmacy #2072, 120 Lakehill Road, Burnt Hills
- Cobble Pond Farms, 601 Plank Road, Clifton Park
- Emre Fuels Inc., 4 Fire Road, Clifton Park
- Xtra Mart, 1588 Route 9, Halfmoon
- Ians LLC, 1500 Route 9, Halfmoon
- Yemvill Mini Mart, 66 3rd Street, Waterford
- Dhan MMK Inc., 83-89 Broad Street, Waterford
- Xtra Mart, 283 Ushers Road, Clifton Park
- Xtra Mart, 2954 Route 9, Malta
- Xtra Mart, 154 S Broadway, Saratoga Springs
- Stewart’s Shop #495, 177 S Broadway, Saratoga Springs
- Xtra Mart, Deli Joe’s, Xtra Café #10050, 1401 Route 9, Fort Edwards
- M&M Food Mart Inc., 3 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls
- Stewart’s Shop #216, 3 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls
- Gansevoort Mini Mart, 1284 Route 9, Gansevoort
- Cumberland Farms #1705, 571 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs
- Cumberland Farms #1578, 103 Maple Street, Corinth
- Stewart’s Shop #390, 132 Main Street, Corinth
- Corinth Wine & Liquor, 123 Main Street, Corinth
- Stewart’s Shop #416, 265 Main Street, Corinth
- Sunoco A Plus #40430H, 3009 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- Cumberland Farms #1506,19 Spring Street, Schuylerville
- Stewart’s Shop # 468, 810 Route 50, Burnt Hills
- 35 Cumberland Farms #1621, 1032 Route 146, Clifton Park
- Stewarts Shop #296, 307 Vischer Ferry Road, Clifton Park
- Stewart’s Shop #112, 1403 Route 9, Clifton Park
- Halfmoon Sunoco, 325 Route 146, Halfmoon
- Halfmoon Valero, 1493 Route 9, Halfmoon
- Stewart’s Shop #108, 1206 Route 146, Clifton Park
- Speedway #07730, 1583 Route 9, Clifton Park
- Speedway #07707, 1698 Route 9, Clifton Park
- Target Store T-1477, 26 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park
- Double Vision, 1917 Route 9, Clifton Park