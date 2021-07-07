Under new law, Guilderland landowners can protect land from development

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A new law will give the landowners in the Town of Guilderland the ability to preserve the natural state of their property through a conservation agreement with the town. The bill was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on July 1, according to the New York Senate website.

The bill would also allow the town to give tax benefits to landowners who enter into conservation agreements. It will encourage landowners to protect their land from development, said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy who co-sponsored the bill with Senator Michelle Hinchey.

“As residents of New York State, one of the most scenically beautiful regions in the world, it’s important

that we protect the natural areas we love, and conservation easements are a valuable tool we can use to

safeguard our lands for generations to come,” said Sen. Hinchey.

“Conservation easements are an important tool for municipalities and local residents to employ in the effort to preserve more open land and rural character,” said Assemblymember Fahy. “This

legislation will allow local residents in the Town of Guilderland to opt into conservation easement

agreements exempting local real property taxation depending on the property and aligns with the Town’s

desire to comprehensively conserve more open space and rural character.”

Assemblymember Fahy said both she and Sen. Hinchey worked with Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber. He said the law will promote “smart growth” and incentivize “land preservation.”