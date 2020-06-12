Under Armor designs mask for athletes

(CNN) — Under Armor has designed a new mask specifically for athletes, as a solution to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The athletic apparel giant is promoting the design of its UA Sportmask as a, “first of its kind performance mask.”
It is water-resistant and can be washed and dried for reuse.
Designed for maximum breathability, it has a moldable nose bridge to help hold it in place.
The bridge is also meant to help mitigate airflow to the eyes, helping to keep glasses from fogging.
The three-layer model includes features to improve airflow and control moisture and sweat.
It also has a special fabric designed to stretch, feel cool against the skin, and inhibit bacterial growth.
