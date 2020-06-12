Under Armor designs mask for athletes

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Under Armor has designed a new mask specifically for athletes, as a solution to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletic apparel giant is promoting the design of its UA Sportmask as a, “first of its kind performance mask.”

It is water-resistant and can be washed and dried for reuse.

Designed for maximum breathability, it has a moldable nose bridge to help hold it in place.

The bridge is also meant to help mitigate airflow to the eyes, helping to keep glasses from fogging.

The three-layer model includes features to improve airflow and control moisture and sweat.

It also has a special fabric designed to stretch, feel cool against the skin, and inhibit bacterial growth.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak