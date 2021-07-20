Uncommon Grounds to open new location in Stuyvesant Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Uncommon Grounds said they will be opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza in late 2021. The new location will occupy the space once occupied by Bruegger’s Bagels.

The company said they will be hiring 30 full and part-time employees to work at the 2,800 square foot cafe and coffeehouse.

“We are excited to welcome Uncommon Grounds to Stuyvesant Plaza and to bring this new dining experience to our shoppers,” said Stuyvesant Plaza Vice President of Real Estate Janet Kaplan. “Uncommon Grounds will be a wonderful addition to the diverse array of stores and restaurants at Stuyvesant Plaza.

Uncommon Grounds opened its first location in Saratoga Springs in 1992. In addition, they have a location on Western Avenue in Albany and in Clifton Park.