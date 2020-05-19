Unclear on when they reopen, places of worship say: prepare for ‘new normal’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Places of worship have been closed since March 20, but ever since discussions of a regional restart began, many people who practice have been asking one question: Where do the churches, temples, mosques, and synagogues fall under this plan?

The answer hasn’t been entirely clear. The Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese is waiting for the green light to reopen and is in the midst of planning for the go-ahead.

“People are hungry for the Eucharist. They want to go and have Eucharist and celebrate mass,” says Danielle Cummings, Director of Communications of the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese.

Many places of worship have been creative with the way they deliver services throughout the pandemic, they’re going to have to use those ideas as they look to reopen.

“We have been working very hard and developing protocols and instructions on how to celebrate public mass,” says Cummings.

The Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese has made up a task force to assist their 114 parishes across seven counties with reopening plans.

Each parish will need to follow basic guidelines provided by the Diocese.

Then, they’ll have to submit their own plan to the Diocese on how they’ll be able to meet that protocol.

“The Bishop is saying, once the task force reviews those plans and you show us that you can do this, then you will be able to reopen when we’re told we can reopen.” Danielle Cummings

While there isn’t a set reopening date for places of worship, Gov. Cuomo said that places of worship will be treated as large gatherings. This would mean they would fall under phase four.

“It’s going to be basically according to the guidance of large gatherings. That’s the issue with churches, temples, and mosques. It has nothing to do with religion, it’s the gathering,” Cuomo says.

The Syracuse Diocese is asking for all parishioners to be patient, and they want everyone to know they’re listening.

I hear you, but please be prepared that it’s not going to be back to normal. So this is going to be the phrase that’s all over in the Webster dictionary that all these new phrases we use, but it will be the new normal for now. And so, we’re going to have to make accommodations, and we’re going to have to be patient, and we’re going to have to persevere. Danielle Cummings

The guidance and protocol from the Diocese has yet to be finalized, but they’re encouraging parishes to use this time to come up with ideas about how to best reopen individual churches.

Because of the different sizes and locations, the Diocese said they’ll be addressing procedures for each church individually.

