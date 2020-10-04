Uncle Sam’s All American Chocolate Factory celebrates 90 years in business

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend Uncle Sam’s All American Chocolate Factory is celebrating 90 years in business.
The Capital Region chocolate company has two locations, one in Schenectady and one in Latham. Combined the business has been running for 90 years.
Their Latham location is celebrating 6 years since opening in Newton Plaza.
As part of their celebrations, customers received a free caramel apple by reservation on Sunday.
