Uncle Sam Parking Garage reopens, concerns remain

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uncle Sam Parking Garage in Troy reopened Monday after being shut down by the city over the weekend due to safety concerns.

Parts of the privately owned garage still under construction after a beam collapsed inside. It’s left some who park inside concerned.

“I’ve been parking on the top. The tops the newest part. Hopefully nothing bad will happen,” said Dan Naylor.

Run off from leaky pipes, crumbling ceilings and sections cornered off by caution tape can be found throughout the garage.

“Something needs to happen,” Naylor said.

The City of Troy cleared the garage to re-open after it received clarification on safety concerns it had over the weekend. The city sent NEWS10 a statement that said, impart :

“Engineers for Bryce Companies confirmed the facility is safe for public use. Impacted areas of the garage remain restricted …”

The mayor’s office said it’s going to keep an eye on the garage because now it’s a public safety concern.