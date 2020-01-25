Uncle Sam Parking Garage in Troy temporarily closed by order of the city

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayor’s Office in Troy released a statement regarding the Uncle Sam Parking Garage that had a beam collapse back in mid-December.

“At the City’s direction, the Uncle Sam Parking Garage—a privately owned parking facility in downtown Troy—has been temporarily closed. On Friday, the City received a final condition assessment from the garage owner’s engineer. The report included general safety concerns with the garage but did not provide the necessary information to satisfy questions and concerns raised by city staff.

“In an abundance of caution, the City directed the owner to close the facility until the City’s concerns are addressed. The temporary closure will allow the owner to address immediate issues identified in the condition assessment. At this time, the City is working with the owner’s engineers to obtain the necessary information and verifications to ensure the safety of those who use the facility. City staff will assist the garage owner’s efforts to minimize disruptions for affected tenants during the closure.”

