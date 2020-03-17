Ulster County teams up with United Way, local groups, restaurants to provide food for needy residents

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A new project in Ulster County will be providing food to county residents and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The county is teaming up with multiple organizations, local restaurants and community groups in order to make sure county residents get what they need.

Project Resilience will eventually provide an online portal for residents to sign up for the program. More than 10 restaurants have already said they will participate in the project.

“I continue to be tremendously impressed by the resiliency and generosity of Ulster County. We are showing our state and our nation what it looks like when a community comes together to take care of each other,” said County Executive Pat Ryan.

“Ulster County has always come together in times of crisis and this is no exception,” Executive Director of Ulster County United Way Stacey Rein. “We will do everything in our power to meet the immediate and emerging needs of our residents.”

LATEST STORIES: