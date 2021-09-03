Ulster County summer reading and exercise challenge ending

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County summer reading and exercise challenge is ending for the summer. Students who participated in the program have to turn in their flyers for credit.

In June, grammar schools and libraries received information about the program from Kingston Assemblymember Kevin Cahill, including brochures with a calendar students could use to track their progress over the summer. Ahead of school starting, students have to redeem them.

An award celebration for students who completed the program is planned at Kingston Library on October 15. It will include entertainment with a goody bag from local vendors and nonprofits.

Completed forms can be mailed to or dropped off at Cahill’s office at 1 Albany Avenue, Suite G-4, Kingston, New York, 12401. They can also be emailed to the Assemblymember at cahillk@nyassembly.gov.

“It is my hope that many young people and their families took advantage of this opportunity to spend quality time together, learning and staying active while participating in the Challenge,” said Cahill in a written statement reminding local students that the program is ending. “Dozens of forms have been received by my office already and I am optimistic that we will have a record number of participants this year. The continued success of the Assembly Summer Reading and Exercise Challenge shows how committed local children are to expanding their horizons through literature and physical activity.”