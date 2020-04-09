Ulster County partners with IBM to launch new COVID-19 online chat tool

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Ulster County launched its new interactive COVID-19 online chat tool Wednesday. Ulster County partnered with IBM, who utilized their Watson Assistant for Citizens.

“Now more than ever, government must innovate to meet the needs of our residents,” County Executive Pat Ryan said in a statement.

The county will use this online resource for responding to residents’ concerns and to answer questions about the outbreak along with county-specific information.

The goal is to provide instantaneous replies to residents’ questions on topics 24/7, like symptoms, testing sites, as well as the current status of schools, transportation, and other public services.

This new resource can be found on the Ulster County COVID-19 Virtual Center website.

LATEST STORIES: